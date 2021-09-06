A report commissioned by Massive Attack and created by The Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research has found that artists should take measures themselves to help reduce the environmental impact of their live shows and tour plans.

It suggests acts should not use private jets and reduce the amount of equipment they take on tour. Meanwhile, Massive Attack’s Rob Del Naja, otherwise known as 3D, has criticised the government for not doing more to help the industry to reduce carbon emissions.

For the past two years, Scientists at the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research have been examining the environmental impact of Massive Attack’s previous touring activity with the aim of creating a carbon reduction roadmap for the whole industry.

Among the recommendations of the report are to reduce airfreighting of equipment, that a target should be set for indoor venues to have zero CO2 emissions by 2035 and 50% lower than the 2015 level by 2025. It also suggests outdoor events such as festivals should set a deadline to phase out the use of diesel generators by 2025 and seek to at least match the contemporary carbon intensity of the UK electricity grid going forward.

The report states that while private jets are currently considered central to facilitating some intensive touring schedules, and they are viewed as offering benefits in terms of convenience and security to artists and other industry professionals, their emissions are significantly higher than commercial air travel. It said, “If there is a genuine commitment to climate action, new approaches to planning tours should seek to eliminate their use.”

The Super-Low Carbon Live Music report is available here.

In an interview with The Guardian, Del Naja expressed frustration that then Government wasn’t doing more to help the live industry reduce it’s environmental footprint: “Where’s the industrial plan for the scale of the transformation that’s required for the UK economy and society? It doesn’t seem to exist.

“The live music industry, especially after Brexit, is so important to national identity and self-esteem. It’s one of the few areas you could describe as genuinely world-class and has a vast social and economic value, as well-reported, generating over £4.6bn for the economy every year and employing thousands of dedicated people.

“But where is the government planning to support the rate of adaption we’re going to need to hit compatibility with [the Paris agreement]? It doesn’t seem to exist. The data [from the report] is not surprising, it’s the strategy that’s missing here.”