The London Legacy Development Corporation, which owns Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, has released a ‘Letter to Londoners’, urging them to stay indoors and practise social distancing despite the good weather.

For personal and national health and safety, staying indoors, travelling only locally and staying 2m away from others is recommended.

The letter, which was penned by Mark Camley, Executive Director of Parks and Venues, Shaun Dawson, Chief Executive, Colin Buttery Director of the Open Spaces Department, and Andrew Scattergood, Chief Executive.

It can be read in full below: