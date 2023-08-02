Live music industry umbrella organisation LIVE (Live music Industry Venues & Entertainment) is to appoint its first chair.

LIVE, which is currently seeking applications, said the role will involve supporting the executive at a range of external meetings, offer public comments for LIVE’s media work and chair its quarterly board meetings.

LIVE, founded during lockdown in 2020, is a federation of 15 industry associations representing 3,150 businesses, more than 4,000 artists and 2,000 backstage workers.

The organisation said its ideal candidate will be a figure of national standing and credibility in live music with a “deep understanding of the sector and a balanced approach to live music issues reflective of LIVE’s role representing a diverse range of organisations”.

LIVE CEO Jon Collins, who took over from Greg Parmley last year, said, “Appointing a chair is a natural next step for LIVE as we continue our development from a highly successful pressure group to more rounded sector representative body.

“LIVE is recognised and valued by a range of policymakers and other partners. Our first chair will help develop those relationships and be a leading voice as we campaign across domestic and international issues seeking a better deal for all in UK live music.”

The new chair, who will be paid an honorarium of £5,000 per annum, will be appointed for a three-year term, renewable for a further three years by mutual agreement.