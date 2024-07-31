The world’s largest concert promoter, Live Nation Entertainment has announced its second-quarter results for 2024, showcasing a 7% increase in revenue, bringing the total to over $6 billion.

The company’s operating income surged by 21% to $466 million, while adjusted operating income rose to $716 million. Despite one-time accruals affecting operating income, Live Nation remains on track for double-digit AOI growth this year and anticipates a busy 2025.

Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino (pictured) said, “We continue to see strong demand globally, with a growing variety of shows attracting both casual and diehard fans who are buying tickets at all price points.”

The promoter’s Venue Nation hosted 24 million fans year-to-date, marking a 10% increase. Onsite spending at festivals and amphitheatres rose by double digits, with 39 million fans attending Live Nation concerts globally, up 5% from the previous year.

Live Nation sold 183 million fee-bearing tickets year-to-date, despite reduced stadium activity. The company plans to open 14 major venues globally by 2025, further expanding its market presence.

Onsite sponsorship revenue from operated venues and festivals grew by 28%. Major partnerships, including deals with Coca-Cola, Hulu, and BeatBox, were expanded.

Live Nation ended Q2 with $6.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company expects strong Q4 onsale activity related to 2025 stadium shows, driving further growth in operating income and adjusted operating income.