Latitude Festival has become the latest major event to be cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was due to take place from 16-19 July, but has been called off as lockdown continues. The festival, which is organised by Festival Republic, will return in July 2021.

A statement on the festival’s website reads: “Latitude Festival will no longer be taking place this year. We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it’s just not possible for this year’s festival to go ahead.

“Our heart goes out to the fans, artists, suppliers, performers, volunteers – our entire Latitude family. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support.

“We are working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. Look out for an e-mail from your ticketing agent very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 7 days as they are very busy at this time. If you purchased your ticket from a physical outlet, please contact that store to obtain your refund.”