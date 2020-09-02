Berlin-based Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG) is moving into the Irish live music market with the launch of a promoting business and plans to roll out its ticketing operations MyTicket and Gigantic there.

DEAG-owned promoter Kilimanjaro is launching Singular Events, a joint venture with promoters Fin O’Leary, Brian Hand and Simon Merriman, in which Kilimanjaro will hold a 55% stake. Singular Events will organise concerts and events in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

O’Leary, Hand and Merriman have worked with many internationally renowned music and non-music artists in the past, including My Chemical Romance, Sufjan Stevens, Fontaines DC, The Gloaming, Dermot Kennedy, Picture This, Alanis Morissette and Billy Connolly.

Kilimanjaro CEO Stuart Galbraith (pictured) said he was pleased the expansion opportunity had opened up in what are challenging times for the live entertainment industry: “We are all looking forward to presenting concerts and events to our audience again soon. Ireland is an attractive market within the EU. We are starting off with a strong team and are now building the foundations to conquer the Irish market once the pandemic ends. The DEAG Group’s strength also lies in the fact that it recognises such opportunities and has the ability to seize them.”