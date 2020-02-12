In January 2020, JL Lighting was the complete technical supplier for a Volkswagen showcase at Magazine London.

The event, which welcomed both Volkswagen employees and pre-bookers to the venue and The Intercontinental O2 at different stages over two days, showcased a new generation of electric vehicles in the form of the ID.3.

Volkswagen said: “The event went really well, and the feedback so far has been very positive. With JL Lighting’s tireless efforts and commitment the end result worked as we envisioned.”

MD of JL Lighting, Jack Linaker, added: “We were thrilled to be working alongside Volkswagen and The Fresh Group to bring this event to life. The JL Lighting team were hard at work as the technical supplier, providing lighting, sound, power, rigging and video across five venue set ups, and the end result looked fantastic.”