Following two years as a multi-venue festival, the 2020 edition of the Innervisions Festival will be moving to a new home: Magazine London.

Magazine London is a new event space which can host up to 3,000 people with an outdoor stage capacity of a further 7,000, located in the heart of Greenwich Peninsula.

The first wave of acts has been announced and this year Innervisions will welcome acts including: MAZE feat. Frankie Beverley (their first UK date in 12 years); Jamie Cullum; De La Soul; Cameo; Kirk Franklin; Sounds of Blackness; Soul II Soul; The Dualers; The Stanley Clarke Band; The Brand New Heavies; Grandmaster Flash; Bill Laswell meets Jah Wobble (a world exclusive); Snowboy and the Latin Section; Ashley Henry; Blue Lab Beats; Electric Lady Big Band; Stone Foundation; Yakul; and many more to be announced in the coming months.

Innervisions Festival will be taking place from the 17-19 July.