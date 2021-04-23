An online interactive explanatory session is to be held to assist festival organisers following the publication of updated events guidance by a coalition of industry organisations including Events Industry Forum (EIF), Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), Association of Festival Organisers (AFO) and Attitude Is Everything

The Unwrapping the UK’s New Interim Festival Guidance session will take place on 26 April at 2-3pm, and will be streamed live via AIF and AFO Facebook pages.

The new interim guidance briefing note was created to provide support and strategic direction for festival organisers in the planning of festivals until the results of the Government’s Events Research Programme (ERP) and reviews on social distancing and Covid-Status Certification later this summer.

The guidance is live on The Purple Guide site here.

In this free session, the authors of the guidance and several industry practitioners who contributed to it will walk through the purpose of the new briefing note and answer questions.

Speakers