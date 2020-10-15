Around 70 leading figures from across the events industry, including Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn (pictured) and London Marathon event director Hugh Brasher, have sent an open letter to the secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport emphasising the need for Government-backed insurance to cover losses from Covid-related risks that are currently uninsurable in the commercial market.

An edited version of the letter, in full below together with all signatories, has been published in The Times today, 15 October.

Sir, the UK’s major festivals and events are in danger of being invisible in the current Covid crisis – despite the fact that the Government-backed Business Visits and Events Partnership showed them accounting for over 50% of spend in the UK visitor economy in 2019.

The public may assume that support for hospitality and tourism attractions also benefits major events and festivals. But often this is sadly untrue, either for major event organisers or for theatre, music, sporting and exhibition venues. All of these are interdependent parts of a beloved family of renowned UK events approaching a point of no return.

There is a deep longing from people across the UK and the world to break out of the routine and celebrate togetherness again as soon as the time is right. This is a role played by festivals and events since the start of human history – but the current degree of risk means that if they fall in the coming 12 months, they may not return to help us renew national optimism and wellbeing.

We are committed, as an industry, to the highest standards of public safety. We recognise the high degree of assurance that public authorities and audiences will require for major gatherings to return on a more viable basis with the minimum restrictions.

Discussions continue with UK Governments about how to work actively towards providing that assurance. Meanwhile, given the long lead times involved, landmark UK events urgently need to plan for

the 2021 season and beyond.

There is a measure that must be brought in now that would make a huge difference in allowing our sector to rebuild and to play our part in rebooting the economy for the years to come – a Government-backed insurance scheme for major live festivals and events.

This has already been introduced for the screen industry with the UK Film and Television Production Restart Fund, making direct compensation available to cover losses from Covid-related risks that are currently uninsurable in the commercial market. However, there has been no parallel Government response to the risks facing the UK’s major live festivals and events industry.

Without it, it is hard to see how our sector can rebuild and give economic confidence to our participants,

our supply chains and our audiences. This could affect not only our role as a magnet for future tourism to the UK, but also our global success in showcasing and exporting UK creative, sporting and business

excellence.

We urge the UK Government to recognise the gap, underwrite an insurance scheme for major events and

festivals without delay, and address this time-critical threat to one of the UK’s truly distinctive sectors.

Yours,

Signed [in alphabetical order] Adrian Turpin, Director, Wigtown Book Festival

Alan Laidlaw, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Highland Show

Alan Thomson & Penny Dougherty, Directors, Unique Events Ltd

Alex Petty, Director, Laughing Horse Festivals Ltd

Alison Woods, Executive Director, No Fit State Circus

Andrew Comben, Chief Executive, Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival

Andy George, Co-Founder & Director, VAULT Festival

Anthony Alderson, Director, Pleasance Theatre Trust Ltd

Arwel Gruffydd, Artistic Director, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru

Buster Howes, Chief Executive, Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, Directors, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

Cíntia Gil, Festival Director, Sheffield Doc/Fest

Claire Malcolm, Chief Executive, New Writing North

Dani Rae, General Manager, Assembly Festival Ltd

Darrell Martin, Venue Producer, booker and promoter, Just the Tonic (Yippee Productions)

Darren Neale, Director, Greenside Venues Ltd

Deborah Keyser, Director, Tŷ Cerdd – Music Centre Wales

Donald Smith, Director, Scottish International Storytelling Festival

Eleanor Livingstone, Director, StAnza [Scotland’s International Poetry Festival] Emma Gladstone, Artistic Director & Chief Executive, Dance Umbrella

Emma Taylor, Artistic Director, Canal Cafe Theatre

Fergus Linehan, Festival Director and Chief Executive, Edinburgh International Festival

Fiona Alexander, Producer, Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival

Fiona English, Executive Director, King’s Head Theatre

Fiona Goh, Director, British Arts Festivals Association

Gareth Machin, Artistic Director, Wiltshire Creative

Geoff Ellis, Chief Executive, DF Concerts Ltd

Hartley Kemp, Artistic Director, C venues

Hugh Brasher, Event Director, London Marathon Events

James Seabright, Producer, Seabright Productions

Jim Hollington, Chief Executive Officer, Dancebase

Julia Amour, Director, Festivals Edinburgh

Karen and Katy Koren, Artistic Directors, Gilded Balloon

Karen Pimbley, Arts Consultant

Ken Gourlay, Venue manager, Lauriston Halls

Ken Hay, Chief Executive, Edinburgh International Film Festival

Kris Nelson, Artistic Director & Chief Executive, LIFT

Lee Martin, Director, Gag Reflex Ltd

Lisa Thomas, Agent/Co-Promoter, Lisa Thomas Management Ltd

Lynn Morrison, Executive Director, Leith Theatre

Mark Mackie, Chief Executive, Regular Music

Martin Sutherland, Chief Executive, Coventry UK City of Culture

Melvin Benn, Managing Director, Festival Republic

Michael Salter-Church & Alison Camps, co-Chairs, Pride in London

Mick Perrin, Agent/Promoter, Mick Perrin Worldwide

Mikey Martins, Artistic Director and Joint CEO, Freedom Festival Arts Trust

Natalie Mae Kelly, Events Coordinator, The Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Centre

Nevin Truesdale, Acting Chief Executive, The Jockey Club

Nick Barley, Director, Edinburgh International Book Festival

Nick Dodds, Managing Director, Festivals and Events International Ltd

Nick Rust, Chief Executive, British Horseracing Authority

Paul Demarco, Managing Director, Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Paul Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive, Edinburgh International Children’s Festival

Philip Barley, Founder, Theatre Digs Booker

Philip Contini, Chairman, Valvona & Crolla

Richard Bucknall, Promoter, RBM Comedy

Richard Wakely, Artistic Director & Chief Executive, Belfast International Arts Festival

Rowan Campbell, General Manager, Summerhall

Sarah-Jane Roberts & Cathy Bolton, Co-Directors, Manchester Literature Festival

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society

Simon Gage, Chief Executive, Edinburgh Science Festival

Sir Steve Redgrave C.B.E., Chairman, Henley Royal Regatta

Sorcha Carey, Director, Edinburgh Art Festival

Susie Troup, Director, Hexham Book Festival

Suzanna Rosenthal, Producer, Something for the Weekend

Ted Hodgkinson, Head of Literature and Spoken Word, Southbank Centre

Tom Clements, President, National Outdoor Events Association

