ASM Global’s Connexin Live, a 3,500-capacity arena in Hull, has unveiled its new Live Lounge – a £220,000 addition aimed at enhancing the guest experience.

The space, set to open in September, marks the venue’s largest investment since its opening in 2018.

The Live Lounge features a private bar, a dedicated VIP entrance and seating with panoramic stage views. Guests can also choose to enjoy a multi-course meal and live performances before the main event. The space will complement upcoming performances by artists including Texas and Paul Weller.

Connexin Live general manager Sam Ryder said, “This is a significant investment to improve the customer experience at Connexin Live, and I am excited to build on the success we have seen with our on-site restaurant.

“Connexin Live continues to be a huge success, bringing huge names to Hull. With Texas, Paul Smith, and Paul Weller amongst the artists coming to the venue this Autumn, we are looking forward to welcoming more people to elevate their experiences at the venue.”