Hay Festival Global has hired Helen Bagnall as UK director of programmes and engagement, a newly created role at the charity.

It said Bagnall will contribute to the charity’s creative strategy, and the role will oversee programming and engagement for UK activities including festival editions, digital projects, and community and learning outreach.

She joins Hay Festival Global after directing ALSO Festival, which she founded in 2014, alongside founding Salon London and Salon North. Bagnal has also curated events with Wilderness, Latitude, Blue Dot, Festival No 6, Lost Village, Colours of Ostrava, Standon Calling, Soho House Group, Groucho Club, National Theatre and Tate Britain.

In January, the organisers of the independently run 11-day Hay Festival announced a new brand identity. The forthcoming edition of the literature and arts festival is due to take place from 23 May to 2 June in Hay-on-Wye, Wales. Over the past year, Hay Festival has delivered 12 editions in seven countries, with 315,00 tickets sold.

Hay Festival Global CEO Julie Finch said, “As an international charity, we reach millions of people every year through our one-of-a-kind Festivals, forums, and digital platforms. Our programmes and engagement work are at the heart of this, offering audiences spaces to exchange ideas 365 days a year. We are delighted to welcome Helen Bagnall to the team at this time of growth and renewal.”

Bagnall said, “Hay Festival Global is unique in its scope, scale, and ambition. Having admired the team’s work from afar for many years, I am honoured to join in this new role.”