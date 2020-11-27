The Green Events & Innovations Conference 2021 (GEI13) is set to take place on 2 March in partnership with the International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

Organised by events sustainability group A Greener Festival (AGF), the 13th edition of the conference will be online-only due to Covid-19 restrictions. Its theme will be transition and transformation.

Among the speakers at the sustainability-focused event will be Ecotricity founder Dale Vince, NAAM Festival founder Dave Ojay, Paradigm Agency’s Tom Schroeder and AGF co-founder Claire O’Neill.

Organisers said GEI13 will address the role and responsibility of the events and creative industries in tackling the challenges of our transport; food systems; equality and inclusivity; health and wellbeing; power systems; design; and materials usage for circularity and more. It will provide the opportunity for networking with the international events sector and sustainability specialists.