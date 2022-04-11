The Grace Jones-curated Meltdown festival at the Southbank Centre is to include a programme of free outdoor events.

Among the activity at Meltdown, which will run from 10-19 June, will be a roller skating party, soundsystem sound clash, public catwalk with Africa Fashion Week London and a hula hooping masterclass. The programme, inspired by Jones’ career, also includes Travis Alabanza’s We Say Grace – an audio installation that will see poetry broadcast across the site throughout the festival.

The latest announced artists to perform as part of the main Meltdown programme include Greentea Peng (pictured), Eska, Dry Cleaning, cktrl, London Contemporary Orchestra, Alewya, Sky Ferreira and Angélique Kidjo.

A second show by Jones has also been added, Grace Jones: Up Close and Orchestral, featuring a live orchestra.

Southbank Centre artistic director Mark Ball said, “From post-punk to psychedelia to R&B, Meltdown brings a truly eclectic lineup of talent who are both inspired by Grace Jones and are a testament to her musical curiosity and inventiveness.

“There really is something for everyone, reaffirming the Southbank Centre as an open and inclusive space where people from all backgrounds can come together and enjoy Grace’s incredible curation.”