The events industry has welcomed the Government’s announcement that the long-awaited Live Events Reinsurance Scheme has launched today.

The scheme was announced on 4 August and led to the chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak sending a personal message of support to Access All Areas’ readers.

The £750 million scheme offers cost indemnification if an event has to be cancelled, postponed, relocated or abandoned due to new UK Civil Authority restrictions in response to Covid-19. It will run to 30 September 2022 with a review point in spring next year.

Cover will be available to purchase through participating insurers, which include Arch, Beazley, Dale, Hiscox and Munich Re.

Event Flooring Solutions MD Jeremy Simpson has shared information from his insurance broker at Beazley with National Outdoor Events Association members about how the scheme will work for event suppliers.

He said, “The plan is that event organisers will need to take out the primary cancellation policy from insurers, then take out a top-up policy for the Covid cover from the same insurer.

“It seems that this set up is purely for the event organisers, meaning that you would need to write in the contract with the organiser that they need to undertake the above to include your protentional loss of revenue as per invoice. In the event of a claim, the organiser would claim off their primary and secondary Covid policy and will refund you your costs.”

Full details of the scheme are available here.

While there have been concerns aired about the scheme, including the fact that it doesn’t cover against an event be required to reduce capacity or cancel due to social distancing restrictions being reintroduced, it has largely been welcomed by the events industry.

Greg Parmley, CEO of Live music industry associations umbrella group LIVE, said that while there are still gaps in the cover available, “which leave the industry vulnerable to some of the most likely impacts of Covid-19”, it is an important and valuable step in the right direction and provides additional security as the sector heads into autumn and winter.

He said, “After a year of almost total shutdown the industry needs a period of time where it can get back on its feet by provide the live experiences that fans are desperate for.”

The scheme’s key features, as identified by NOEA, are: