The Government has updated the wording of its Additional Restrictions Grant guidance for Local Authorities.

While Local Authorities are told the issuing of funds is still at their discretion, the Government has encouraged them to support businesses which have been severely impacted by the pandemic, and specifically make mention of events industry suppliers.

Paragraph 27 of the updated guidance reads: “Local Authorities are encouraged to support businesses from all sectors that may have been severely impacted by restrictions but are not eligible for the Restart Grant scheme.

“This may include, but is not limited to, group travel and tour operators, other tourism businesses (including B&Bs and event industry suppliers), wholesalers, English language schools, breweries, freelance and mobile businesses (including caterers, events, hair, beauty and wedding related businesses), wraparound care providers, and other businesses that may have not received other grant funding.

“This list is not directive nor exhaustive, and Local Authorities should continue to issue grants at their discretion, based on local economic needs.:

A Freedom of Information request launched by the Event Industry Alliance (EIA) in February revealed that £1.6bn of the Additional Restrictions Grants has not been paid out, with several Local Authorities failing to pay out anything at all.

An investigation by the EIA (an alliance made up of the AEO, AEV and ESSA) found that 82.5% of the total funds given by the UK Government to councils had not yet been paid, despite the funds being issued on 31 October 2020.

Read the guidance in full here.

Image: Unsplash