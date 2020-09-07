The Government is understood to be preparing to replicate its month-long Eat Out To Help Out scheme, which saw more than 100 million subsidised meals eaten at a total cost of more than £500m to UK taxpayers, with a campaign designed to encourage consumers back to events.

The team behind the Eat Out to Help Out scheme is reportedly overseeing the new initiative. A Government source, quoted in the Sunday Times, said, “It could be tickets for a tenner on a Monday, with a link to local restaurants.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden have told officials to “move at extreme pace” to encourage audiences back to large venues, according to reports.

The Government’s current roadmap to easing lockdown restrictions state that November 1 is the first day social distancing measures could be lifted at indoor shows.