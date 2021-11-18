A new platform offering details of verified production crew across all specialities has launched with the aim of streamlining the hire process at a time when the industry has lost an estimated 25% of production professionals.

Launched by experienced event production industry professional Joel Perry, in partnership with Showcase Music, Entourage Pro has been created with the aim of connecting freelance production specialists with artists, management and the wider industry.

Billed as a world first in production industry crew resources, the platform has been developed over the past three years by Perry and has won the backing of brands such as Yamaha, d&b audiotechnik, Neutrik, Showcase, Robe, Avolites, MDG and Chainmaster.

Entourage Pro covers 140 professional freelance roles, from front-of-house engineer, backline tech, lighting designer and rigger to video content creator, LED technician and more. It has been designed to be a quick and easy resource for anyone putting together anything from a one-off show to a worldwide tour to be able to source verified personnel.

Entourage Pro defines registrants via role, department, discipline, experience, and availability. It includes their profile, accreditations, certificates, availability and rate bracket, all of which will be made available to qualifying music industry representatives, worldwide, from artists, labels, management, agents, promoters and rental houses to manufacturers.

Perry told Access that the platform is a closed network, and that freelancers need to be validated before they are added: “You have to go through a strict procedure to gain access”.

He said the automated system will enable users to search by show or tour to find and hire crew members who have been involved.

Perry said, “It takes time to change people’s perception in order to embrace a new way of working but we think that we are going to be doing something really positive for the industry as a whole; we want to save people time, money and effort.”

Showcase Music’s James Stanbridge said, “We are in a critical window of opportunity, and we want this to be our way of helping the industry get back on its feet and bringing it closer together.”