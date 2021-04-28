The Event Production Show (EPS) has announced that event production company Showcase will be its official production partner.

The partnership will see Showcase design and create two content areas for the show.

Showcase CEO, Ben Collings (pictured), said: “For Showcase it is key we support and work with the industry and the media that support this, especially after the last 18 months. We wanted to demonstrate this by an important collaboration with mash Media that doesn’t just start with the Event Production Show but also moving forward over the next 12 months. As one of the first events to happen after lockdown we wanted to be able to support Mash Media with creative design and production delivery for the attendees to experience when we all come together in May. I personally am excited about reigniting this important partnership between Mash Media & Showcase and look forward to being with everyone in May.”

EPS event director, Duncan Siegle, added: “As we come out of the pandemic and start to see the return of live events, the support of the events industry is crucial. In Showcase we have found a partner that understands what we are trying to achieve and why we are doing it. This insight, coupled with their excellent service and extremely high production values, makes the Showcase partnership one that allows us to deliver our vision for powerful and events and products that continue to help define the events industry.”

Register to attend the Event Production Show here.