Glastonbury Founder Michael Eavis has said he is unsure if 2021’s Glastonbury Festival will go ahead, as uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 continues.

In an interview with ITV News, Eavis said: “We’re moving heaven and Earth to make sure that we do [go ahead in 2021], but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to happen. That’s just wishful thinking.”

However, contrary to comments he made in an interview with The Guardian in June, Eavis said he “does not worry at all” about the future of the festival, and added: “I’m so confident it’s going to survive. But the only certainty, I think, is the year after, to be candid. So we’ll have to wait two years – maybe – but I’m still hoping and we’re fighting and working at it all the time to make it happen next year.”

When asked about the future of live music and performing arts, Eavis said: “Of course it’ll come back. Probably stronger [than it is now], actually.”