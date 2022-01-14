Glastonbury Festival commercial director Robert Richards died on 12 January at Guy’s Hospital, London, after a short illness.

Richards, born in 1956, worked at Glastonbury for more than 30 years, responsible for large commercial deals and sponsorship. He was also chairman of the Glastonbury Town Fund Board, which raised £24m for the town in 2021.

In a statement, Glastonbury co-creator Michael Eavis said, “His first job was setting up the information and CND campaigning stalls and he was the producer of Julien Temple’s Glastonbury film in 2006.

“In recent years, Robert has been responsible for partnerships, large commercial deals and sponsorship, and he helped secure the license for the festival to continue in 2014.

“Alongside this work, Robert helped me personally with projects in Pilton village, particularly the big social housing project and the village shop.

“I am personally very sad and upset to lose this remarkable man who I will find difficult to replace. Now that the fever of life and his days are over, may God give his soul the rest it deserves.”