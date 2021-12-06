Live event freight forwarding company Freight Minds has been launched by a group of highly experienced industry professionals with the aim of providing cost-effective solutions in an increasingly demanding sector.

Based at London Heathrow, Freight Minds was founded by a team including Alan Durrant (pictured right), former MD of Rock-It Cargo where he worked for nearly 34 years. Its other co-founders are former Rock-It Cargo USA executives Geoff Knight (left) and Matt Wright.

Among the services offered by Freight Minds are air passenger and cargo charter, warehousing and logistics, couriers, ATA Carnets, and Brexit-related customs clearance services.

Wright said, “This is a brilliant opportunity to build a new post-Brexit and post-Covid business from the ground up in the way it should be done — with our clients’ priorities at the forefront.”

Knight said that at a time when volumes are starting to ramp up again, and with well-publicised problems regarding freight logistics at the forefront of many people’s minds, the Freight Minds team’s combined 125 years of experience in the sector means it is well placed to meet the challenges.

“Freight Minds allows us to establish a brand-new company that is lean, agile, and responsive from the start,” said Durrant. “The ever-shifting patchwork of international regulations have only been made more complex by Covid, but we have over 120 years of combined experience at the forefront of this business and the expertise to make sure our clients’ shipments get where they need to go on time and within budget.”