Surrey-headquartered event freight specialist EFM Global has unveiled a huge new warehouse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which it said highlighted its commitment to the region.

EFM launched in the UK in 2000 and currently has offices in the US, across Europe and Australia. It began operating in the Middle East in 2008. Among the projects it has worked on in the region are MDLBEAST Soundstorm, Desert Warrior, the Dubai World Cup closing ceremony and the Amakin Exhibition.

Group CEO Mike Llewellyn said, “Having recently celebrated 15 years in Dubai it feels really good to add to our Middle East footprint.

“A significant investment in the future, the new warehouse is one of our biggest and, in such a burgeoning events market with so many projects in the pipeline, we anticipate space there being in high demand.”