A host of new live outdoor events are to launch in the UK this Summer, including electronic music and family-friendly festivals, to add to an already crowded market.

Eventa is launching Festiva – a family-focused festival that will take place at Great Harwood Showground, Lancashire on 13-14 August. It will host music tribute acts and artists and an entertainment program for children including a circus, fairground rides and inflatables.

Eventa managing director Garry Stevens-Smith said, “Festiva events are designed around a ‘single ticket, all inclusive’ entry which unlocks everything available in an ultrasafe environment. The ultimate aim is for those that attend to have an incredible time and make memories that far outlast the weekend itself.”

A festival billed as the UK’s first wellness festival for LGBT+ women is to launch in Pembrokeshire, Wales on 10-13 June. Out & Wild, delivered by Pink News and Swim Wales with funding support from the Welsh Government, will feature activities such as wild swimming, live music, silent DJ sets and yoga.

“It came out of a sheer frustration that, although there are 40 Prides in the UK, most of these still feel quite male orientated in terms of the way they’re developed, and the focus of their content,” co-founder Polly Shute told Wales Online.

Promoter Louder is launching Electric Bay at an open-air space at Abbey Meadows in Torquay. Headlined by Carl Cox and Chase & Status, the event on 16-17 July will take place at a UNESCO global key site within a large and open green meadow with views out of the bay and its beaches.

“This dedicated open air dance music festival brings something totally new to the area,” the promoter said.

Flackstock, a one-day festival to celebrate the life of Caroline Flack, will take place on the grounds of Englefield, an Elizabethan House and estate near Pangbourne in Berkshire on 25 July. Sponsored by McDonald’s, the event will feature comedy, dance, and musical acts, featuring acts such as Professor Green, Natalie Imbruglia, Joel Dommet, Dermot O’Leary and Paddy McGuinness.

DJ duo Optimo and music magazine Ransom Note are launching their own festival Watching Trees that will take place from 2-4 September. Set in the hills of the Forest of Dean, the festival will host 500 attendees and two stages to celebrate Optimo’s 25-year anniversary.

“We seek to replicate the original energy and fun of the early Optimo parties,” the duo said. “The feeling of the first time we danced outdoors in woodlands and open fields and enjoyed the freedom of getting to know the person next to us.”