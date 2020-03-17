Due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), live music professionals are experiencing and dealing with festival cancellations, customer safety, travel bans and a loss in customer confidence.

Uncertainty surrounding travel and large events continues to grow, and analysis of global festival data displays a significant drop in customer confidence over recent weeks. If this continues, it will severely impact not only festival ticket sales but also the wider events industry during the key months of March, April and even May 2020.

As a result of this, Festicket has launched the ‘FlexTicket’ – an initiative to protect fans by giving them allowing them to cancel both ticket and package orders under any circumstances on partnered events. New bookings made up until the 30 April will be valid for the flexible cancellation policy.

The initiative aims to allow festival fans to book festivals without fear, allowing them to take advantage of reduced prices for advanced and early bird tickets and packages, safe in the knowledge they are protected against any changes in circumstance.

The move has been backed by over 150 music promoters and events worldwide.

Festicket founder and CEO, Zack Sabban, said: “This is a difficult time for people, communities and businesses all over the world. As uncertainty continues to grow, we wanted to find a way to ease these feelings amongst our fans and the wider festival going community. We hope the FlexTicket policy will give festival-goers the confidence and peace of mind to continue about their lives, planning the types of experiences they look forward to this summer.”