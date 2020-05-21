South Korean football club, FC Seoul, has issued an apology after attempting to bring some excitement to closed-door matches by filling empty seats with sex dolls.

The K-League side had attempted to fill, at least partially, the spectator void by using mannequins to replace fans.

However, the ‘mannequins’ turned out to be sex dolls, with the club blaming the mix-up on a “misunderstanding” with the supplier.

The K-League is the first major football league to hold matches since the start of the pandemic (except for Belarus which has never stopped), and the season’s opening game was watched by a big audience of fans starved of live football during the coronavirus outbreak.

The televised match against Gwangju FC brought extra scrutiny to the new ‘ultras’, with footage showing the dolls were spaced out in seats in the otherwise empty stadium, in front of life-size cardboard cut-outs of the team’s players.

In a statement on Instagram, FC Seoul said the club was “deeply sorry” for the incident.

Blown up out of all proportion no doubt…

South Korea has begun to reintroduce live events, as the country has been relatively successful in tracing and controlling the coronavirus. The government has claimed it has accurately traced ‘at least 95% of infections’. KINTEX has also been among the first venues to release a blueprint and case study of how to run a tradefair in the current climate. See here.