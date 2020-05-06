The outdoor events industry is walking a tightrope. Across the world, organisers are looking nervously at their calendars, trying to decide between postponing and cancelling their events as the Covid-19 lockdown continues. Some European governments have taken the decision out of the hands of the industry. In Germany, Denmark and Belgium, summer has effectively been cancelled with all mass gatherings banned until 31 August. By the time you read this, there is a strong possibility that other countries will have joined them. In the face of such uncertainty, organisers have taken a variety of approaches. Some were quick to act, postponing to the end of what we typically call the festival season (see ‘Delayed gratification’, p19-20). Some cut their losses and cancelled (see ‘Anatomy of’, p8-9). Others embraced the uncertainty, and took a bold leap into the world of virtual events (see ‘Full screen ahead’, p30-31). News is moving so quickly that it is hard to predict which of these solutions will be the right one. While it is understandable that many companies are erring on the side of caution when an incorrect bet could mean going out of business, it is also true that there will be an enormous demand for outdoor events once lockdown is over. Those who can think of safe, creative ways of operating (and, crucially, who can communicate that safety to their audience) could be in for a windfall.

Evergreen events

The seismic shifts that have happened in the event calendar are also raising another question: do we need to rethink the concept of the festival season in 2020? Assuming things go ahead as currently planned, we are looking at a bottleneck of major events in late August, September and October – well past what we typically think of as the festival season. In fact, the festival industry’s seasonal nature is one of the reasons why it is currently at such risk. Nick Morgan, CEO of We Are The Fair, points out that “once sanctions are lifted, many UK businesses should see some return of sales and procurement, in a shorter cycle than the outdoor industry. If the season is missed, it might be eight to nine months before suppliers can legitimately bill advances and deposits for 2021.” Missing an entire season could be fatal for businesses that are less nimble and reactive, or which are heavily weighted towards summer events. Tom Critchley, Managing Director of accommodation supplier Caboose & Co, sounds a similar warning.

“Sadly, I think a significant number [of companies] will go bust,” he says. “We have a lot of small companies in our industry who rely solely on the summer season and having already lost half the summer months, revenue versus costs will not stack up. The companies that are still nimble and lean, and who haven’t made any huge investments this year, will be the lucky ones.” Businesses will need to be more resilient, and more flexible, in order to survive the Covid-19 crisis. That could mean stretching their services thinner over the whole year, as opposed to concentrating the majority of their business between May and August. This is a process that has already been taking place across the outdoor events industry, according to the National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA). NOEA Chairman Tom Vrements says: “It’s true that, for some time,

the outdoor events industry has been patting itself on the back for lengthening the events season. We’ve long lobbied ourselves to create more winter events, and [the season] now runs from April to October, with a jump in November and December. “But let’s not kid ourselves either – for many businesses, especially the smaller ones, up to 90% of their income will come between June and September. The idea of extending the season is great in theory, but we have to admit that this is a summer industry first and foremost.”