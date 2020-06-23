A petition calling for the UK government to provide economic assistance to businesses and staff employed in the events industry is to be debated in House of Commons on 25 June.

The petition received 153,152 signatures.

The industry, which is suffering huge financial challenges as a result of postponed and cancelled events, employs 700,000 people. Last week a survey conducted by ESP Recruitment, Conference News, and Exhibition News revealed that 26% of event businesses will have to make further redundancies, with many more likely to follow if extra measures are not provided.

The start time of the debate will depend on other parliamentary business. You can follow the Petitions Committee on Twitter @HoCpetitions, updates will be posted on.

The House of Commons live stream can be viewed here.