Eventist Group has strengthened its boardroom team in a response to a series of high-profile strategic acquisitions.

Glen Sutton joins the Eventist Group as managing director while founder Tim Stevens has become group CEO. Sutton has many years of experience after working for four years as a director at Rhubarb and three years as managing director of Mustard Catering, as part of Kofler Group UK.

The new structure recognises Eventist Group’s acquisition strategy and an ensuing increase in demand through its greater diversity of products and services. Turnover at the end of 2020 is forecast at £38m and is driven from the group’s portfolio of hospitality brands, including the recently acquired Alison Price, Zafferano and Food By Dish and is complimented by its other brands made up of Tapenade, Best Parties Ever, iE live and Tobacco Dock Food.

Eventist Group will continue to look for other acquisitions in the hospitality and live events sector. Under the new senior structure each brand will continue to run entirely independently, with its own dedicated team, separate offices and kitchens and its own individual brand identity and core values. However, it is planned that each brand can develop its market share backed by larger buying power, consolidation of costs and greater group resources.

Tim Stevens, CEO said: “Eventist Group now has the strongest portfolio of event catering brands in the UK and a significant inventory of spectacular venues. We’ve built one of the best teams in the industry and being a privately owned company, we can remain nimble and react very quickly to opportunities. Glen is a very welcome addition to our group and shares our collective appetite to be the best.’’