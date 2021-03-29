Pan-Europe ticketing giant, promoter and venue operator CTS Eventim has appointed former See Tickets COO Martin Fitzgerald as managing director of Eventim UK.

Fitzgerald, who spent 18 years at Vivendi’s See Tickets, will take up the role at Eventim on 30 March.

The ticketing industry veteran will work alongside John Gibson, who joined the UK-based arm of the company as MD last year.

CTS Eventim founder and CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg said, “Martin’s appointment reflects Eventim’s continued investment in both our people and our commitment to the UK, a core market for CTS Eventim. I have no doubt that Martin and John will make a formidable team, creating new and exciting strategic partnerships

Fitzgerald said, “As our industry starts to recover, it’s an exciting time to join one of the leading providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. My philosophy has always been to work in partnership with clients, to deliver innovative technology solutions and services on behalf of the event organiser and a seamless and intuitive experience to the fans. I’m very much looking forward to working with John and the rest of the UK team to introduce new clients to Eventim’s impressive portfolio of ticketing technologies and trusted services”