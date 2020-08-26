Promoted Content

Adam Steadman of Event Wi-Fi, writes about what the supplier is doing to help online events during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the past, Event Wi-Fi has provided internet connections to face-to-face events. Now, in the era of online events, connectivity is key to an event’s success.

Online events allow organisers to host bigger audiences than in physical events, and allows for delegates to attend from anywhere across the world, from the comfort of their own homes.

Online events, however, rely on a stable internet connection. To help with this, Event Wi-Fi has introduced the Plug and Go system.

The Plug and Go is an integrated unit that allows an organiser to get Wi-Fi up and running quickly and easily. It comes pre-configured with the event’s Wi-Fi network details and with up to 150GB of usable data. As the name suggests, the Plug and Go only needs to be connected to a power source to start working.