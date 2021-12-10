Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park is to host the largest K-pop festival in Europe for 44,000 fans next year.

KPOP.FLEX., which takes place on 14 May, is being staged by K-Pop Europa, in partnership with PK Events and Korean broadcaster SBS Television Network. K-Pop Europa is a partnership between Live Company Group and Explorado Group.

Organisers said the festival has a five-year plan that will aim to increase its capacity and further boost K-Pop’s presence across Europe.

Korean broadcaster SBS will film the festival and create a made-for-TV edit, for screening in Korea after the event.

The festival’s initial lineup includes artists Monsta X and (G)I-DLE (pictured), with five more acts still to be announced.

Deutsche Bank Park also has three sold-out dates for Coldplay and two for Ed Sheeran later in the year.

K-Pop Europa partner and Live Company Group chairman David Ciclitira said, “The Korean Wave has been gathering force in Europe for some time now, so we are particularly excited to be able to give our growing fan base what they want, right here on European turf, with the return to major live music events here in Frankfurt next Spring.”

Deutsche Bank Park MD Patrik Meyer said, “K-POP.FLEX is a really dynamic addition to our line-up, which includes Ed Sheeran and Coldplay – and we’ve already pre-sold 300,000 tickets for those.”