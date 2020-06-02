Peachy Productions, a UK specialist dry hire and event management company, has announced the launch of Peachy Playhouse, a drive-in festival for ‘mind, body and soul’.

Peachy Playhouse will include socially distant fitness classes, big-screen films, stage shows, comedy nights and more.

From July, guests will be able to book onto any of the five sessions available per day, which will offer a range of classes and entertainment. Each session will take place with individuals based within their own individual outdoor garden space, with a 2m distance between spaces. Food and drink will be delivered to these spaces, limiting contact between visitors.

Visitors will also be able to tune in what is being displayed on the screens or stage via their car radio.

The event will be following strict health and safety procedures in line with government guidelines.

Peachy Playhouse will be starting in July. To book tickets, click here.