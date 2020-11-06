Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said it was “very difficult to give an accurate date” for the return of live music during DCMS Questions at the House of Commons yesterday.

Dowden was asked by Shadow Culture Secretary Jo Stevens if he could “give an indicative date to allow businesses to plan ahead and take the decisions they need to allow our world-class creative professionals to get back to what they do best.”

Dowden replied: “I do very much want to give that date for return. At the moment I hope [Ms Stevens] will appreciate, given the wider context, it’s very difficult to give an accurate date. As soon as we can I want to be able to do that.”

As the UK enters its second national lockdown, the government has confirmed that venues and recording studios are able to stay open. They may host streamed performances and rehearsals.