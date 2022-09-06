As predicted by DF Concerts CEO Geoff Ellis in an interview with AAA at the start of the season, the Glasgow-based promoter has sold more than 1 million tickets for summer shows across Scotland this year.

DF Concerts had 33 days of outdoor shows from June to August, with 15 major outdoor shows in Glasgow alone, including the 50,000-capacity TRNSMT festival on Glasgow Green, concerts by acts such as Green Day at Bellahouston Park, and six huge gigs at Hampden Park (cap. 58,000).

Along with the many large outdoor shows, the promoter said it staged nearly 200 events of varying sizes in venues across the country during the period. In total, DF’s shows contributed an estimated £72.4 million to the Scottish economy.

The promoter said that by the end of this year it will have welcomed more than half the population of Scotland to its events in 2022.

Ellis said, “From the six shows at Hampden Stadium, 150,000 attendees at a sold out TRNSMT, the revived Connect Festival, the return of Edinburgh Summer Sessions under the watchful eye of Edinburgh Castle after a covid-forced two-year hiatus, and countless sold out concerts and greenfield shows – this has been a really special summer season for all involved. It has seen a seven-figure investment in new events for music lovers across the country, diversifying the experiences available in Scotland. With the announcement of two stadium shows, one greenfield and dates for two festivals already announced for summer 2023 with more to come very soon, it’s looking like it will be more of the same next year.”