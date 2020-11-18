The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has published the second round of results from its Coronavirus Impact Business Survey.

The survey aims to gauge the current state of the performing arts and music sectors, and how they are managing under Covid-19 restrictions. The results were collected between 17 August and 8 September 2020, and are based on 3,870 responses.

Among the headline statistics are that 45% of businesses which classified themselves as “music festivals and events” said they would be unviable within three months. Almost 40% of performing arts said they would be unviable in the same time frame, while 50% of music exhibition businesses said the same.

50 out of 477 businesses which classified themselves as “music festivals and events” said they had already gone out of business and stopped trading. 36 out of 462 businesses under “performing arts” said the same.

Each business in the survey was assigned the same weight regardless of turnover, size or industry.

The DCMS classifies these results as ‘experimental statistics’, and cautions that they “are published so that users and stakeholders can be involved in the assessment of their suitability and quality at an early stage.”

The full results can be viewed here.