The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee said it will question former Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost over the Government’s failure to reach an agreement with EU officials to secure visa-free travel for UK musicians and touring crew during Brexit negotiations.

The Cabinet Office Minister, Lord Frost, has agreed to appear before the DCMS Committee to provide answers on what the Government is doing to avoid irreparable damage to the performing arts sector and related businesses.

The evidence session, to be held on 10 June, follows the Government’s failed negotiations on an agreement with the EU to enable visa-free travel and reduce practical and financial barriers to British creatives, crews and vehicles working in the EU.

DCMS Minister Caroline Dinenage gave evidence to MPs on this subject in February, however she was unable to provide detailed information about what action the Government had taken since.

In earlier correspondence Lord Frost had been invited by the DCMS Committee to explain how Ministers intended to resolve the issue before “irreparable damage is done to the sector and the relevant businesses forced to relocate to the EU”.

MPs will also be seeking answers on why, as it had been reported, the Government appeared “content to allow this whole sector to suffer when the EU refused to accept the opening offer”.

The DCMS Committee is made up of Julian Knight MP (chair) (Conservative, Solihull); Kevin Brennan MP (Labour, Cardiff West); Steve Brine MP (Conservative, Winchester); Alex Davies-Jones MP (Labour, Pontypridd); Clive Efford MP (Labour, Eltham); Julie Elliott MP (Labour, Sunderland Central); Rt Hon Damian Green MP (Conservative, Ashford); Rt Hon Damian Hinds MP (Conservative, East Hampshire); John Nicolson MP (Scottish National Party, Ochil and South Perthshire); Giles Watling MP (Conservative, Clacton); Mrs Heather Wheeler MP (Conservative, South Derbyshire).