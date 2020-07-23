The Covid-19 crisis has offered the football industry an opportunity to ‘re-set’ its financial models, management structures and approach to diversity, according to the DCMS.

The Impact Of Covid-19 On DCMS Sectors report, issued today, July 23, said it was “deplorable” that the Premier League clubs made use of the Government’s Job Retention Scheme and furloughed non-playing staff while continuing to pay players’ wages in full.

The report supports calls from elite sports organisations for the Government to extend the financial assistance programmes for those organisations unable to generate revenue until mass gatherings are permitted.

Among the recommendations made by the committee, chaired by Conservative MP Julian Knight, are: