The DCMS Committee is to question Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage on the Government’s plans to support the reopening of the festivals sector this summer. The closing session of The Future of UK Music Festivals inquiry will focus on what the Government’s roadmap for lifting lockdown means for festivals and the decision-making behind plans for pilot events.

The Committee said MPs will also raise issues heard in the evidence to the inquiry so far such as the need for Government underwritten Covid-19 cancellation insurance, support for freelancers and the festivals supply chain, as well as drug safety and environmental concerns.

The inquiry was launched to examine what is needed to ensure the survival of UK music festivals after most festivals were cancelled in 2020 due to covid-19 restrictions.

Joining Dineage during the session will be DCMS head of policy for the creative industries Victoria MacCallum.

The session will take place on Wednesday, 24 March at 10am. It can be viewed live on parliament.tv.