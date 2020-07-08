In a move that has caused concern in the events industry ahead of the usually peak autumn concert season, the Conservative Party has cancelled its annual conference that was due to take place 4-7 October at ICC Birmingham.

The move comes just days after prime minister Boris Johnson pledged to provide a “timetable” for the reopening of events.

Johnson’s party looked set to go ahead with its annual event, despite Labour and the Liberal Democrats cancelling their own conferences earlier in the year. The delay in making the announcement had prompted suggestions that the prime minister wanted to send out a ‘business as usual’ message.

The Party said it will host an online version of the event.