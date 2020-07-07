Connektd, a community platform for companies and freelancers within the event industry, has announced the launch of its virtual Event Freelancer Summit.

The event will include a number of talks from those across the event industry, both in the UK and from markets such as Hong Kong, Australia and Dubai. The summit was created by freelancers for their peers, and several sessions will be led by and feature freelancers.

The chair of the Business Visits and Events Partnership (BVEP), Simon Hughes, will be the event’s keynote speaker. The summit will also feature presentations from the Production Services Association (PSA), Event Industry Forum (EIF) and more.

Key topics include how to raise a profile as a freelancer, what training is available, how to best use social media, insurance and accountancy advice, running events in a Covid-19 environment and how the industry has reacted to the pandemic. Drop-in sessions will be available on some of the topics following the event.

The Event Freelancer Summit is being produced by Connecktd directors Steve Squires and Ajay Parekh.

Squires, said: “The events industry is completely dependent on its freelance workforce, and we wanted to deliver an event that reinforced this and offered support, information and encouragement at what is a difficult time for many of them” said Squires.

Parekh added: “The Covid-19 pandemic is affecting many thousands of freelancers in the events industry across the world and whilst we are seeing many new solutions and communities coming together to support one another we can also see the need for a global response and that the UK continues to be at the forefront of the industry in setting standard, policies and a way forward through this crisis.’’

The event is free to attend, and will be taking place on 22 July.

Register for the summit here.