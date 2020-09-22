The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) said its “current understanding” was that cinemas, theatres and concert halls can continue to operate beyond 10pm but only if the performance started before 10pm. Alcohol must not be served in the venues after 10pm.

The DCMS update followed prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement in the House of Commons this afternoon, 22 September, that from tomorrow businesses selling food or drink (including cafes, bars, pubs and restaurants), social clubs, casinos, bowling alleys, amusement arcades (and other indoor leisure centres or facilities), funfairs, theme parks, and adventure parks and activities, and bingo halls must close from 10pm.

The DCMS statement also explained that the guidance will be updated to confirm that in Covid-19 secure venues or public outdoor places, non-professional performing arts activity can continue to take place in line with the performing arts guidance. There must be no interaction between groups of more than six.