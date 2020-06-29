Clyde FC says it has made a “significant” move towards becoming what is believed to be Scotland’s first cashless football stadium.

Event payment company TicketCo is installing cashless payment technology in every section of the 7,844 capacity Broadwood Stadium. The move is the next phase in the Scottish League One club’s digital transformation, after embracing mobile ticketing technology last season with TicketCo.

On 27 June, Clyde FC launched a digital Season Card for the 2020/21 campaign which provides supporters with credit to the value of a regular season ticket to spend as they wish at the stadium. It means supporters can use the credit for match tickets, merchandise, replica kit and refreshments. Supporters who purchase a digital season card will be entitled to discount on match tickets, hospitality, merchandise, and replica kits.

Supporters will be provided with a digital Season Card via the TicketCo wallet. The digital technology will also help reduce the number of touch points at the Broadwood Stadium as part of a drive to improve hygiene.

The TicketCo cashless technology means supporters will be able to enter the stadium with their smartphone or bank card and complete every purchase once inside via the same means. Broadwood will accept cash entries and purchases from supporters if required during a phased transition to becoming a fully cashless stadium.

John Taylor, Clyde FC’s chairman, said: “This is a big step forward in our digital transformation strategy designed to improve the supporter experience and the club’s commercial operation. Additionally, the touch-free cashless technology also contributes to our current enhanced hygiene programme. The TicketCo platform has enabled us to integrate our systems to create one modern and efficient digital platform that covers all our needs.”

David Kenny, TicketCo UK country manager, said: “This is a fantastic example of what can be achieved by embracing cashless digital technology. We’re working closely with Clyde FC to significantly improve its commercial success and its supporters’ match-day experience.”

TicketCo’s technology is designed to make event payments quick and easy for both organisers and consumers, thanks to its pioneering technology.

The platforms’ technology is compatible with Android and iOS devices. TicketCo has offices in Norway, the UK, and Sweden. It has partnerships with several football clubs, including Kilmarnock, Wycombe Wanderers and Macclesfield Town.