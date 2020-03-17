Musicians Chris Martin and John Legend are among others to take part in the Solidartiy Sessions: Together, At Home series, an initiative launched by the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen Festival.

The Together: At Home series aims to unite those who are quarantined or self isolating in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Coldplay frontman and curator of Global Citizen Festival Chris Martin took to his Instagram Live on Monday afternoon (16 March) to speak with fans and perform for them, officially kicking off Solidarity Sessions. Along with Coldplay hits, Martin also performed songs by David Bowie, and answered questions posed by fans.

During the stream, Martin gave his fans advice, saying: “The right thing to be doing is staying home…and not buying too much toilet paper.”

John Legend will also be livestreaming a concert from home this evening (17 March).

Legend posted on Twitter to let his fans know that the concert would be beginning at 1pm Pacific time (8pm GMT).

Fans will be able to request songs during the performance, which will be streamed on Instagram live. Legend’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, will also be making an appearance during the virtual concert. The artist said of his wife in a tweet: “Who knows what awesomeness and hilarity will come from her presence!?”

Legend said in regards to the pandemic: “We’ll try to get through this together.”

The Together: At Home series will feature home performances from a range of artists, although the next artist is yet to be announced. Legend asked his followers for their suggestions of who he should ‘pass the torch to’ in a tweet.