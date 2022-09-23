London-based creative agency Chorus has expanded its team with six new appointments. It said several further roles will be announced in the next few months.

The agency said the recruitment drive reflects the agency’s plans for growth and is in reaction to the continuing demand for artistic, high-end production and creative-led projects.

The new roles are across all departments including production, technical and creative. The agency has also launched a graphic design internship scheme with the University of Westminster to get more talent into the business.

Chorus managing director Andrew Perrott said, “The past few years have required us to think differently and as a result, our team have created some really impactful work. We’re excited to be expanding our team and building on this momentum.”

The six new members are producer Rachel Norris; senior designer Paul Mason-Barney; designer Angie Boustred; director of technical production Andy Fennhiggins; executive and project assistant Aaron McGurk; and project coordinator Saskia Prabhavalkar.