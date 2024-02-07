London-based live event and creative agency, Chorus, has appointed Dave Powell as managing director. Powell joins from VICE Media where he held the role of international head of live experience.

The change follows the agency’s most successful year to date, which saw it partner with brands including The Macallan, Vacheron Constantin, Booking.com, Brown Forman, OOFOS, Montblanc, and EY.

In 2023 the Chorus team broadened its services, often providing the creative strategy and delivery on multi-channel global briefs. It also launched Chorus Arts which specialises in public art interventions, creative installations, exhibitions, art-led events and fostering UK-based creative talent through a dedicated Featured Artist programme.

Powell’s arrival forms part of a wider management restructure that also sees Cassidy Knowles promoted to group managing director and Andrew Perrott repositioned as founder of Chorus Creative Group.

Powell said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the Chorus team during such an exciting time for the business. It’s an agency that oozes fresh creativity in parallel with outstanding technical capability. The work they’ve been doing over the last few years has been outstanding and I’m excited to be here with this incredible talent who have already shown they have the capability to bring to life the most ambitious briefs out there.”

Perrott said, “This is a new and exciting chapter for the business. Cassidy’s move to Group MD to oversee Chorus, ChorusArts and our joint venture, Scotch Creatives will ensure our future success as we continue to expand. We’re in good hands with such an experienced leadership team in place.”