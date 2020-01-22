Central Hall Westminster has announced that it has awarded a new £15m contract to Green & Fortune, an independent catering company.

The five-year contract is for the exclusive provision of all catering at Central Hall Westminster including corporate events and public concerts held in the venue’s over 2,000 capacity Great Hall, the popular 150-seat Wesley’s café and the smaller street café. Central Hall Westminster will be the third venue within the Green & Fortune portfolio.

Managing director of Central Hall Westminster, Paul Southern, said: “As a not-for-profit organisation which exists to maintain our historic building and support many charitable causes, it was important that we found a catering company which fits in with our values. Sustainability is also at the heart of everything we do and as winners of the Green Tourism Gold Award for two years running, we needed to ensure our catering partner could help us build further on our green reputation. We are delighted to begin working with a company which shares our values and uses suppliers or services dedicated to reduce the impact on the environment as this will be key in the next five years.”

Green & Fortune’s CEO, John Nugent, added: “We have been measured and selective both with our growth plans and our working partners since our launch. Alongside Central Hall Westminster we have ambitious plans to develop the product and the business over the coming years, whilst still retaining the solid ethos of both organisations. The Green & Fortune team are looking forward to innovating the food offer and enhancing service styles at this world- renowned venue.”