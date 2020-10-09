The chancellor of the exchequer has said that those working for UK businesses forced to shut by law because of Covid-19 restrictions will have two-thirds of their wages paid for by the state.

Rishi Sunak said the new adjustment is an “expansion” of the Job Support Scheme, which begins on 1 November and will be available for six months.

While the events industry was not directly mentioned, the running of events has not been permitted since 23 March 2020, with the majority of events businesses unable to earn income.

“I hope that this provides reassurance and a safety net for people and businesses in advance of what may be a difficult winter,” he said.

“This is a very different scheme to what we’ve had before [furlough scheme], this is not a universal approach, this is an expansion of the job support scheme specifically for those people who are in businesses that will be formally or legally asked to close”.

Businesses that are forced to close in England have been promised easier access to business grants, with up to £3,000 a month paid every fortnight.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are to get extra funding to manage their own support schemes.

Details on how to apply for the scheme will be announced shortly.