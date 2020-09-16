Electronic music industry event, the Brighton Music Conference is to be staged as an online-only event.

As previously reported, the event was to take place as a hybrid edition, with a reduced number of delegates at the British Airways i360 venue.

The event will continue, as planned, on 1-2 October, but organisers said they were forced to cancel the physical conference due to new Government restrictions.

The conference will be streamed live and on-demand from the Brighton venue, with a line-up of acts and DJs including Carl Cox, Danny Howard, Fatboy Slim, and Sister Bliss (Faithless).

Brighton Music Conference director Billy Mauseth said the event team was extremely upset to have to cancel the physical aspect of conference: “This will be the third time we have changed the event line up, so we are hoping it will be third time lucky, it’s been a tough few days. We are still committed to delivering a great conference program with some of the biggest names in the industry and despite all the hurdles we have had to overcome over the last six months.”

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has confirmed that business meetings and events for up to 30 people can continue, following its ‘Rule of Six’ announcement. Venues may hold multiple groups of six so long as they follow the Government’s approved guidance.