Electronic music industry event, the Brighton Music Conference (BMC) will take place on 1 – 2 October as a hybrid edition, with a reduced number of delegates at the British Airways i360 venue while others will access the conference online.

The beachfront complex will host three theatres featuring discussions and debates on issues such as ‘the new normal’, diversity, mental health, streaming, the environment and current music and business trends.

The Label Lounge A&R Sessions also returns for its second year at BMC, partnering with the Association of Independent Music.

Among more than 200 artists and speakers confirmed for the event are Carl Cox, Faithless, Fatboy Slim, Oribital, novelist Irvin Welsh, UTA agent Steve Nickolls, Fabric promotions manager Judy Griffith and Warehouse Project and Parklife founder Sacha Lord.

Night Time Industries Association CEO Michael Kill said, “We support BMC in its decision to move the conference back to the 1st/2nd October 2020, adhering to the safety measures in line with Government Regulations, with a focus on ensuring the event can take place in a safe environment.”